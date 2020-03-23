All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

19184 Appleton - B110

19184 Appleton St · No Longer Available
Location

19184 Appleton St, Detroit, MI 48219
Berg - Lasher

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Heat Included
Water Included
Air-Conditioning
Cable Ready
Laundry Facilities
Gated Community
Ample Parking
24- Hour Maintenace
Shopping Center in Walking Distance
Private Entrance
Garbage Disposal
Hood Range
Vertical Blinds
Appliance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19184 Appleton - B110 have any available units?
19184 Appleton - B110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 19184 Appleton - B110 have?
Some of 19184 Appleton - B110's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19184 Appleton - B110 currently offering any rent specials?
19184 Appleton - B110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19184 Appleton - B110 pet-friendly?
No, 19184 Appleton - B110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 19184 Appleton - B110 offer parking?
Yes, 19184 Appleton - B110 does offer parking.
Does 19184 Appleton - B110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19184 Appleton - B110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19184 Appleton - B110 have a pool?
No, 19184 Appleton - B110 does not have a pool.
Does 19184 Appleton - B110 have accessible units?
No, 19184 Appleton - B110 does not have accessible units.
Does 19184 Appleton - B110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19184 Appleton - B110 does not have units with dishwashers.
