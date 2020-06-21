All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

18997 Fenmore St

18997 Fenmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

18997 Fenmore Street, Detroit, MI 48235
Greenfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful brick, 3 bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow home. Carpet throughout with a sunroom and bar in the partially finished basement. Click to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18997 Fenmore St have any available units?
18997 Fenmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 18997 Fenmore St currently offering any rent specials?
18997 Fenmore St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18997 Fenmore St pet-friendly?
No, 18997 Fenmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18997 Fenmore St offer parking?
No, 18997 Fenmore St does not offer parking.
Does 18997 Fenmore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18997 Fenmore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18997 Fenmore St have a pool?
No, 18997 Fenmore St does not have a pool.
Does 18997 Fenmore St have accessible units?
No, 18997 Fenmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 18997 Fenmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18997 Fenmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18997 Fenmore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18997 Fenmore St does not have units with air conditioning.
