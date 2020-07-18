All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 18921 Rosemont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
18921 Rosemont Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

18921 Rosemont Ave

18921 Rosemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18921 Rosemont Avenue, Detroit, MI 48219
Evergreen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18921 Rosemont Ave have any available units?
18921 Rosemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 18921 Rosemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18921 Rosemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18921 Rosemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18921 Rosemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18921 Rosemont Ave offer parking?
No, 18921 Rosemont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18921 Rosemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18921 Rosemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18921 Rosemont Ave have a pool?
No, 18921 Rosemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18921 Rosemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 18921 Rosemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18921 Rosemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18921 Rosemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18921 Rosemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18921 Rosemont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor