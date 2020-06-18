All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

18691 Hasse St

18691 Hasse Street · No Longer Available
Location

18691 Hasse Street, Detroit, MI 48234
Pershing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Charming 2 Bedroom ranch on Hasse is offered for lease. Newly renovated well presented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18691 Hasse St have any available units?
18691 Hasse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 18691 Hasse St currently offering any rent specials?
18691 Hasse St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18691 Hasse St pet-friendly?
No, 18691 Hasse St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18691 Hasse St offer parking?
No, 18691 Hasse St does not offer parking.
Does 18691 Hasse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18691 Hasse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18691 Hasse St have a pool?
No, 18691 Hasse St does not have a pool.
Does 18691 Hasse St have accessible units?
No, 18691 Hasse St does not have accessible units.
Does 18691 Hasse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18691 Hasse St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18691 Hasse St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18691 Hasse St does not have units with air conditioning.
