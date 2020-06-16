All apartments in Detroit
18510 Justin
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

18510 Justin

18510 Justine Street · No Longer Available
Location

18510 Justine Street, Detroit, MI 48234
Pershing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 welcome, move in ready please call and email for showing. 3 bedroom ranch style house.MOVE IN READYiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18510 Justin have any available units?
18510 Justin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 18510 Justin currently offering any rent specials?
18510 Justin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18510 Justin pet-friendly?
No, 18510 Justin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18510 Justin offer parking?
No, 18510 Justin does not offer parking.
Does 18510 Justin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18510 Justin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18510 Justin have a pool?
No, 18510 Justin does not have a pool.
Does 18510 Justin have accessible units?
No, 18510 Justin does not have accessible units.
Does 18510 Justin have units with dishwashers?
No, 18510 Justin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18510 Justin have units with air conditioning?
No, 18510 Justin does not have units with air conditioning.
