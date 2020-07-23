Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 18490 Faust Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
18490 Faust Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18490 Faust Ave
18490 Faust Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
18490 Faust Avenue, Detroit, MI 48219
Evergreen
Amenities
w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Here's a cozy 3 bedroom brick bungalow. It has newer carpet, small but newer kitchen , newer bathroom and new fixtures. call 313-288-8260 today. Section 8 welcome.
(RLNE5964415)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18490 Faust Ave have any available units?
18490 Faust Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Detroit, MI
.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Detroit Rent Report
.
Is 18490 Faust Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18490 Faust Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18490 Faust Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18490 Faust Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Detroit
.
Does 18490 Faust Ave offer parking?
No, 18490 Faust Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18490 Faust Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18490 Faust Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18490 Faust Ave have a pool?
No, 18490 Faust Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18490 Faust Ave have accessible units?
No, 18490 Faust Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18490 Faust Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18490 Faust Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18490 Faust Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18490 Faust Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Westfield Apartments
16501 Greenfield Road
Detroit, MI 48235
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Similar Pages
Detroit 1 Bedroom Apartments
Detroit 2 Bedroom Apartments
Detroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Pet Friendly Apartments
Detroit Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Toledo, OH
Ann Arbor, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Warren, MI
Southfield, MI
Westland, MI
Sterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Troy, MI
Flint, MI
Dearborn, MI
Novi, MI
Roseville, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MI
Oak Park, MI
Plymouth, MI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Detroit
University
Central
Apartments Near Colleges
College for Creative Studies
Wayne State University
Wayne County Community College District
Mott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor