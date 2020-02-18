Amenities

This building is located two blocks west of the Southfield Freeway on Schoolcraft Street. 18333 Schoolcraft is located between Roselawn and Penrod Streets. This building which is just south of Grandmont Park has an updated kitchen and restroom.. There are updated vinyl windows throughout this building.. There is a security entrance door system at this location for added security. Utilities such as gas and water is included in your monthly rent payment. This unit comes with updated appliances and with an updated 12000 BTU A/C. There is also a laundry room on site. You have your major bus lines, the Southfield Freeway, and neighborhood shopping just a few blocks away.This unit has two large bedrooms with a 14x17 living room area. This location would be ideal for an individual looking for a clean,quiet and safe senior living environment. You are encourage if interested to drive by and take a look or call if you have additional questions. However, I would suggest that you make an appointment to come inside to see the amenities this unit has to offer. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



