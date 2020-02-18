All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

18333 Schoolcraft

18333 Schoolcraft Street · No Longer Available
Location

18333 Schoolcraft Street, Detroit, MI 48223
Brightmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This building is located two blocks west of the Southfield Freeway on Schoolcraft Street. 18333 Schoolcraft is located between Roselawn and Penrod Streets. This building which is just south of Grandmont Park has an updated kitchen and restroom.. There are updated vinyl windows throughout this building.. There is a security entrance door system at this location for added security. Utilities such as gas and water is included in your monthly rent payment. This unit comes with updated appliances and with an updated 12000 BTU A/C. There is also a laundry room on site. You have your major bus lines, the Southfield Freeway, and neighborhood shopping just a few blocks away.This unit has two large bedrooms with a 14x17 living room area. This location would be ideal for an individual looking for a clean,quiet and safe senior living environment. You are encourage if interested to drive by and take a look or call if you have additional questions. However, I would suggest that you make an appointment to come inside to see the amenities this unit has to offer. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE35389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18333 Schoolcraft have any available units?
18333 Schoolcraft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 18333 Schoolcraft have?
Some of 18333 Schoolcraft's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18333 Schoolcraft currently offering any rent specials?
18333 Schoolcraft isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18333 Schoolcraft pet-friendly?
No, 18333 Schoolcraft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18333 Schoolcraft offer parking?
Yes, 18333 Schoolcraft does offer parking.
Does 18333 Schoolcraft have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18333 Schoolcraft offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18333 Schoolcraft have a pool?
No, 18333 Schoolcraft does not have a pool.
Does 18333 Schoolcraft have accessible units?
No, 18333 Schoolcraft does not have accessible units.
Does 18333 Schoolcraft have units with dishwashers?
No, 18333 Schoolcraft does not have units with dishwashers.
