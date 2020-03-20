All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 17 2020

18277 Archdale Street

18277 Archdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

18277 Archdale Street, Detroit, MI 48235
Greenfield

Amenities

Very Cute 3BR brick home with 1 bath

A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

Qualifications for Regular Applicants:
• 600 credit score or higher
• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments
• No utility collection accounts
• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate
• No active bankruptcy

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127
$1275 security deposit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18277 Archdale Street have any available units?
18277 Archdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 18277 Archdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
18277 Archdale Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18277 Archdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 18277 Archdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18277 Archdale Street offer parking?
No, 18277 Archdale Street does not offer parking.
Does 18277 Archdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18277 Archdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18277 Archdale Street have a pool?
No, 18277 Archdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 18277 Archdale Street have accessible units?
No, 18277 Archdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18277 Archdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18277 Archdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18277 Archdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18277 Archdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
