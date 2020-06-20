All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 1780 Van Dyke - B25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
1780 Van Dyke - B25
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1780 Van Dyke - B25

1780 Van Dyke Street · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1780 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Butzel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Live in the heart of the West Village, steps from Sister Pie, Red Hook, Vegan Soul and more! Bike to Belle Isle and Eastern Market. Minutes from Downtown and Midtown.

This modern one bedroom is complete with an open concept kitchen with custom built cabinets, tons of work space, stainless steel appliances and modern finished birch plywood floors.

Rent Includes Water and Heat. Coin operated laundry is located in the basement of the building along with secure bike storage.

Street parking only. Cat friendly with pet fee, sorry no dogs of any size! $100 non-refundable pet cleaning fee. $25 a month per pet.

The lease term is 1 year. We do not offer short term leases. Applicants must provide proof of income equal to three times the monthly rent. We do accept cosigners!
1780 Van Dyke is situated in the heart of the West Village, steps from Sister Pie & Marrow. Also walkable to Fauno Floral, Red Hook Coffee, Detroit Vegan Soul and more! Bikeable to Belle Isle and Eastern Market - Mogo's are available right down the street - and just a few minutes drive from Downtown and Midtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Van Dyke - B25 have any available units?
1780 Van Dyke - B25 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Van Dyke - B25 have?
Some of 1780 Van Dyke - B25's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Van Dyke - B25 currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Van Dyke - B25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Van Dyke - B25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Van Dyke - B25 is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - B25 offer parking?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - B25 does not offer parking.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - B25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - B25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - B25 have a pool?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - B25 does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - B25 have accessible units?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - B25 does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - B25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - B25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1780 Van Dyke - B25?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity