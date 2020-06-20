1780 Van Dyke - B25

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

Live in the heart of the West Village, steps from Sister Pie, Red Hook, Vegan Soul and more! Bike to Belle Isle and Eastern Market. Minutes from Downtown and Midtown.



This modern one bedroom is complete with an open concept kitchen with custom built cabinets, tons of work space, stainless steel appliances and modern finished birch plywood floors.



Rent Includes Water and Heat. Coin operated laundry is located in the basement of the building along with secure bike storage.



Street parking only. Cat friendly with pet fee, sorry no dogs of any size! $100 non-refundable pet cleaning fee. $25 a month per pet.



The lease term is 1 year. We do not offer short term leases. Applicants must provide proof of income equal to three times the monthly rent. We do accept cosigners!

1780 Van Dyke is situated in the heart of the West Village, steps from Sister Pie & Marrow. Also walkable to Fauno Floral, Red Hook Coffee, Detroit Vegan Soul and more! Bikeable to Belle Isle and Eastern Market - Mogo's are available right down the street - and just a few minutes drive from Downtown and Midtown!