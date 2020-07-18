1780 Van Dyke - 104

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed walk in closets bike storage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

Charming apartment available in the West Village. This 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit features original hardwood floors and cast iron sink, full sized refrigerator, built in storage and spacious closets! Wood floor in Kitchen will be refinished.



Rent Includes Water and Gas. Coin-operated laundry located on site. Bike storage on site.



Cat Friendly, sorry no dogs of any size.



Just a block from Sister pie, 1780 Van Dyke is situated in the heart of the West Village. Walkable to shops and restaurants like La Boheme, Craft Work, Red Hook, Tarot and Tea, Detroit Vegan Soul and more! Bikeable to Belle Isle and Eastern Market - Mogo's are available right down the street and just a few minutes drive from Downtown and Midtown!

1780 Van Dyke is situated in the heart of the West Village, steps from Sister Pie & Marrow. Also walkable to Fauno Floral, Red Hook Coffee, Detroit Vegan Soul and more! Bikeable to Belle Isle and Eastern Market - Mogo's are available right down the street - and just a few minutes drive from Downtown and Midtown!