Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

1780 Van Dyke - 104

1780 Van Dyke Street · No Longer Available
Location

1780 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Butzel

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
walk in closets
bike storage
range
Charming apartment available in the West Village. This 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit features original hardwood floors and cast iron sink, full sized refrigerator, built in storage and spacious closets! Wood floor in Kitchen will be refinished.

Rent Includes Water and Gas. Coin-operated laundry located on site. Bike storage on site.

Cat Friendly, sorry no dogs of any size.

Just a block from Sister pie, 1780 Van Dyke is situated in the heart of the West Village. Walkable to shops and restaurants like La Boheme, Craft Work, Red Hook, Tarot and Tea, Detroit Vegan Soul and more! Bikeable to Belle Isle and Eastern Market - Mogo's are available right down the street and just a few minutes drive from Downtown and Midtown!
1780 Van Dyke is situated in the heart of the West Village, steps from Sister Pie & Marrow. Also walkable to Fauno Floral, Red Hook Coffee, Detroit Vegan Soul and more! Bikeable to Belle Isle and Eastern Market - Mogo's are available right down the street - and just a few minutes drive from Downtown and Midtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Van Dyke - 104 have any available units?
1780 Van Dyke - 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Van Dyke - 104 have?
Some of 1780 Van Dyke - 104's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Van Dyke - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Van Dyke - 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Van Dyke - 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Van Dyke - 104 is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - 104 offer parking?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - 104 does not offer parking.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - 104 have a pool?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - 104 does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - 104 have accessible units?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Van Dyke - 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Van Dyke - 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
