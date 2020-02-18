All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

17647 Chester St

17647 Chester Street · (313) 886-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17647 Chester Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Finney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
REQUIREMENTS:
$30 application fee for each applicant
Security Deposit is one months rent
Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent

NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO UTILITY COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.

Tenant household monthly income requirements;
1 adult must have 3xs the rent as monthly income with a 1k minimum
2 adults must have 4xs the rent as monthly income with 2500 minimum

Can Apply Online At:
www.citymanagementgroup,managebuilding.com
or Call:
313-886-8888

(RLNE4716380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17647 Chester St have any available units?
17647 Chester St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 17647 Chester St currently offering any rent specials?
17647 Chester St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17647 Chester St pet-friendly?
No, 17647 Chester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 17647 Chester St offer parking?
No, 17647 Chester St does not offer parking.
Does 17647 Chester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17647 Chester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17647 Chester St have a pool?
No, 17647 Chester St does not have a pool.
Does 17647 Chester St have accessible units?
No, 17647 Chester St does not have accessible units.
Does 17647 Chester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17647 Chester St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17647 Chester St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17647 Chester St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17647 Chester St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

