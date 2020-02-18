17647 Chester St

Amenities
REQUIREMENTS:
$30 application fee for each applicant
Security Deposit is one months rent
Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent
NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO UTILITY COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.
Tenant household monthly income requirements;
1 adult must have 3xs the rent as monthly income with a 1k minimum
2 adults must have 4xs the rent as monthly income with 2500 minimum
Can Apply Online At:
www.citymanagementgroup,managebuilding.com
or Call:
313-886-8888
(RLNE4716380)