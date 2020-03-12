1725 Van Dyke - 32

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Bright, spacious 2 bedroom centrally located in the beautiful West Village neighborhood. It is a quiet, well kept building and the unit is complete with original wood floors, beautiful ceiling plaster detail and historic charm throughout.



Live in the heart of the West Village, steps from Craft Work, Red Hook, Detroit Vegan Soul, Sister Pie, Marrow, Detroit Body Garage and more! Minutes from Belle Isle, Eastern Market, Downtown and Midtown.



Rent Includes Water and Heat.

Cats welcome with pet fee, sorry no dogs of any size.

Coin operated laundry is located in the basement of the building.

$100 non-refundable pet fee. $25/mo per pet.

$60/mo for assigned gated parking space.

Capital Manor is a charming historic building located in the heart of the West Village. Just steps from exciting new developments, shops and restaurants this is a great up and coming area to live in!