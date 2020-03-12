All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1725 Van Dyke - 32

1725 Van Dyke Street · (313) 488-3642
Location

1725 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Butzel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright, spacious 2 bedroom centrally located in the beautiful West Village neighborhood. It is a quiet, well kept building and the unit is complete with original wood floors, beautiful ceiling plaster detail and historic charm throughout.

Live in the heart of the West Village, steps from Craft Work, Red Hook, Detroit Vegan Soul, Sister Pie, Marrow, Detroit Body Garage and more! Minutes from Belle Isle, Eastern Market, Downtown and Midtown.

Rent Includes Water and Heat.
Cats welcome with pet fee, sorry no dogs of any size.
Coin operated laundry is located in the basement of the building.
$100 non-refundable pet fee. $25/mo per pet.
$60/mo for assigned gated parking space.
Capital Manor is a charming historic building located in the heart of the West Village. Just steps from exciting new developments, shops and restaurants this is a great up and coming area to live in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Van Dyke - 32 have any available units?
1725 Van Dyke - 32 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Van Dyke - 32 have?
Some of 1725 Van Dyke - 32's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Van Dyke - 32 currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Van Dyke - 32 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Van Dyke - 32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Van Dyke - 32 is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Van Dyke - 32 offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Van Dyke - 32 does offer parking.
Does 1725 Van Dyke - 32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Van Dyke - 32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Van Dyke - 32 have a pool?
No, 1725 Van Dyke - 32 does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Van Dyke - 32 have accessible units?
No, 1725 Van Dyke - 32 does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Van Dyke - 32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Van Dyke - 32 does not have units with dishwashers.
