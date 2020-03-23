1641 Church St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Corktown! Darling historic home located just a short walk to Michigan Avenue for great local amenities! This 3 bedroom/1.1 bath home has vintage detailing throughout including beautiful hardwood floors and a nice backyard. Sorry No Pets. Immediate or July 1st move in date.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851617)