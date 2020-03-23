All apartments in Detroit
1641 Church St
1641 Church St

1641 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Church Street, Detroit, MI 48216
Downtown Detroit

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Corktown! Darling historic home located just a short walk to Michigan Avenue for great local amenities! This 3 bedroom/1.1 bath home has vintage detailing throughout including beautiful hardwood floors and a nice backyard. Sorry No Pets. Immediate or July 1st move in date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

