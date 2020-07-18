1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Clean & move-in ready! Now available in beautiful, gated Campau Farms. Contemporary bi-level ranch overlooking the pool area. New carpet installed 2017. Freshly painted. spacious living room features gas fireplace for chilly winter nights. Formal dining room. Full kitchen, 2 large bedrooms with ample closets and access to balcony. Lower level has a full size, in-unit washer/dryer and 1/2 bath. 1 car attached garage. Quiet, secure gated community with easy access to downtown. Immediate occupancy available. Minimum 1 year lease. First month's rent, 1 1/2 months security, $45 application fee, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee and $195 transaction fee due at closing. No pets. No smoking in the unit. Schedule your private showing today! Please remove shoes upon entering during inclement weather.