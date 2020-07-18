All apartments in Detroit
1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle

1627 Campau Farms Circle · (248) 225-9441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1627 Campau Farms Circle, Detroit, MI 48207
Downtown Detroit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean & move-in ready! Now available in beautiful, gated Campau Farms. Contemporary bi-level ranch overlooking the pool area. New carpet installed 2017. Freshly painted. spacious living room features gas fireplace for chilly winter nights. Formal dining room. Full kitchen, 2 large bedrooms with ample closets and access to balcony. Lower level has a full size, in-unit washer/dryer and 1/2 bath. 1 car attached garage. Quiet, secure gated community with easy access to downtown. Immediate occupancy available. Minimum 1 year lease. First month's rent, 1 1/2 months security, $45 application fee, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee and $195 transaction fee due at closing. No pets. No smoking in the unit. Schedule your private showing today! Please remove shoes upon entering during inclement weather.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle have any available units?
1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle have?
Some of 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle offers parking.
Does 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle has a pool.
Does 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle have accessible units?
No, 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle has units with dishwashers.
