15771 Birwood Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

15771 Birwood Street

15771 Birwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15771 Birwood Avenue, Detroit, MI 48238
Harmony Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15771 Birwood Street have any available units?
15771 Birwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 15771 Birwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
15771 Birwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15771 Birwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 15771 Birwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 15771 Birwood Street offer parking?
No, 15771 Birwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 15771 Birwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15771 Birwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15771 Birwood Street have a pool?
No, 15771 Birwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 15771 Birwood Street have accessible units?
No, 15771 Birwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15771 Birwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15771 Birwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15771 Birwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15771 Birwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
