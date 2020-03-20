All apartments in Detroit
13684 Collingham Dr
13684 Collingham Dr

13684 Collingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13684 Collingham Drive, Detroit, MI 48205
Osborn

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 car garage
Central Air

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13684 Collingham Dr have any available units?
13684 Collingham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 13684 Collingham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13684 Collingham Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13684 Collingham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13684 Collingham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 13684 Collingham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13684 Collingham Dr does offer parking.
Does 13684 Collingham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13684 Collingham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13684 Collingham Dr have a pool?
No, 13684 Collingham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13684 Collingham Dr have accessible units?
No, 13684 Collingham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13684 Collingham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13684 Collingham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13684 Collingham Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13684 Collingham Dr has units with air conditioning.
