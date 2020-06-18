All apartments in Detroit
13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:50 PM

13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102

13102 Stoepel Avenue · (954) 647-4869
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13102 Stoepel Avenue, Detroit, MI 48238
Winterhalter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Great corner unit in Oakman, first floor unit with separated living and dining, big kitchen with wood cabinets and new counter, updated bath and all bedroom with closet. rent includes water and landscaping, tenants pays their own DTE & gas. Please contact Jose for showings
*** RENTER DISCLAIMER ***** * BE AWARE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG LIST !!! WE DO NOT TAKE CASH * MANDATORY $500 DEPOSIT TO TAKE PROPERTY OFF MARKET UPON APPROVAL. ASK FOR RECEIPT. * NO PREVIOUS EVICITION WILL BE ACCEPTED * TO MOVE IN UTILITIES NEED TO BE ON TENANT'S NAME * TOTAL MOVE IN COST SECURITY DEPOSIT + FIRST MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 have any available units?
13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 currently offering any rent specials?
13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 pet-friendly?
No, 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 offer parking?
No, 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 does not offer parking.
Does 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 have a pool?
No, 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 does not have a pool.
Does 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 have accessible units?
No, 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 does not have accessible units.
Does 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102 does not have units with air conditioning.
