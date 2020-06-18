13102- 4 Stoepel Street - 13102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great corner unit in Oakman, first floor unit with separated living and dining, big kitchen with wood cabinets and new counter, updated bath and all bedroom with closet. rent includes water and landscaping, tenants pays their own DTE & gas. Please contact Jose for showings

*** RENTER DISCLAIMER ***** * BE AWARE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG LIST !!! WE DO NOT TAKE CASH * MANDATORY $500 DEPOSIT TO TAKE PROPERTY OFF MARKET UPON APPROVAL. ASK FOR RECEIPT. * NO PREVIOUS EVICITION WILL BE ACCEPTED * TO MOVE IN UTILITIES NEED TO BE ON TENANT'S NAME * TOTAL MOVE IN COST SECURITY DEPOSIT + FIRST MONTH