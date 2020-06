1300 E Lafayette Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool

DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS BEST! RARE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME. FULLY RENOVATED 2018-19. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC FLOOR, FOIL FRONT CABINETRY AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MODERN LIGHTING ILLUMINATE THE START OF YOUR DAY AND LOOKS OUT OVER THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINNING AREA. STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORING RUNS THROUGHOUT REST OF THE HOUSE. WALLS AND WALLS OF WINDOWS IN EVERY ROOM LET THE CITY COME INSIDE. MASTER SUITE FEATURES LARGE WALK-IN DRESSING ROOM AND ADDITIONAL CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB AND MIRROWED WALLS MAKE IT HARD TO LEAVE FOR WORK. CONVENIENT IN-UNIT STACKED WASHER/DRYER. POSSIBLE TO PURCHASE UNIT FULLY FURNISHED. 24 HOUR DOORMAN AND CONCIERGE SERVICE, STATE-OF-THE ART FITNESS CENTER AND 2 OUTDOOR POOLS. YOU ARE MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN ACTIVITIES, THE MEDICAL CENTER, WAYNE STATE UNIV, THE OPERA HOUSE, SPORTS VENUES AND THE CULTURAL CENTER. THIS BUILDING IS A CO-OPERATIVE DEVELOPMENT. UNDERGROUND PARKING IS AVAILABLE .