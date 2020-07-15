All apartments in Detroit
127 Seward St - 110

127 Seward Street · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Seward Street, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
media room
There's plenty of space and light in this lovely 1 bedroom in New Center, just off Second Avenue and Woodward. This unit gets sunlight almost all day long making for a very bright home! Kitchen renovations include butcher block counter tops and stainless steel appliances!

Seward Plaza is a beautiful historic building with great architectural features including original marble finishes in lobby and hardwood floors in every unit. It is located along Seward Street, just north of Midtown Detroit and walkable to the QLine!

Minutes away from world class sporting venues, theaters, museums and fine dining, we are convenient to the DMC, Henry Ford Hospital, Midtown, walkable to Wayne State, College for Creative Studies and located between 3 major highways.

Gas (heat) and water included in rent! Space in attached gated parking lot available.

We are cat and dog friendly!

Ready for immediate Move In!

[student students university district detroit mercy loft lofts condo condos condominium condominiums townhomes apt apartment apartments studio studios metro luxury new development open space metro comerica park detroit royal oak ferndale hamtramck brush park midtown corktown eastern market indian village lafayette park riverfront rivertown new center live downtown Beautiful Historical building with breathtaking marble lobby featuring a one-of-a-kind fountain! This is a perfect example of a hidden gem!]
Beautiful Historical building with breathtaking marble lobby featuring a one-of-a-kind fountain! This is a perfect example of a hidden gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Seward St - 110 have any available units?
127 Seward St - 110 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Seward St - 110 have?
Some of 127 Seward St - 110's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Seward St - 110 currently offering any rent specials?
127 Seward St - 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Seward St - 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Seward St - 110 is pet friendly.
Does 127 Seward St - 110 offer parking?
Yes, 127 Seward St - 110 offers parking.
Does 127 Seward St - 110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Seward St - 110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Seward St - 110 have a pool?
No, 127 Seward St - 110 does not have a pool.
Does 127 Seward St - 110 have accessible units?
No, 127 Seward St - 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Seward St - 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Seward St - 110 does not have units with dishwashers.
