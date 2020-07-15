127 Seward St - 110

Amenities

There's plenty of space and light in this lovely 1 bedroom in New Center, just off Second Avenue and Woodward. This unit gets sunlight almost all day long making for a very bright home! Kitchen renovations include butcher block counter tops and stainless steel appliances!



Seward Plaza is a beautiful historic building with great architectural features including original marble finishes in lobby and hardwood floors in every unit. It is located along Seward Street, just north of Midtown Detroit and walkable to the QLine!



Minutes away from world class sporting venues, theaters, museums and fine dining, we are convenient to the DMC, Henry Ford Hospital, Midtown, walkable to Wayne State, College for Creative Studies and located between 3 major highways.



Gas (heat) and water included in rent! Space in attached gated parking lot available.



We are cat and dog friendly!



Ready for immediate Move In!



