1130 Holcomb - 109
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1130 Holcomb - 109

1130 Holcomb Street · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1130 Holcomb Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Foch

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly updated and available for immediate move in!

Virtual walkthrough: https://youriguide.com/109_1130_holcomb_st_detroit_mi

Spacious and bright 1 Bed apartments with modern kitchens. All 1 Bedroom units in this building have a living room, dining area, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom with a tub, bedroom, & bedroom closet. The units get good light and have tile floors. Located in the historic 1130 Holcomb Building just off of East Jefferson!

Water Included
Cats and dogs welcome with pet fee
Off-street parking available
Coin Operated Laundry Located On-site
On-Site Management

We understand that moving is especially tough at this time. If you are planning a move during this time and are experiencing issues due to the pandemic crisis we are currently offering flexible payment arrangement options with approved credit. We are also offering 3D walkthroughs, online payment options, and no face-to-face contact move-in appointments.
1130 Holcomb is a newly updated historic apartment building offering studio and one-bedroom apartments in the up-and-coming East Village area. It is just a 5 minute bike ride from Belle Isle, West Village, & Eastern Market; less than 10 minutes from Downtown Detroit or Grosse Pointe! All units include Water & are Pet Friendly. Gated Parking Available with a parking fee. There is Coin Operated Laundry in the building and On-Site Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Holcomb - 109 have any available units?
1130 Holcomb - 109 has a unit available for $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Holcomb - 109 have?
Some of 1130 Holcomb - 109's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Holcomb - 109 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Holcomb - 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Holcomb - 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Holcomb - 109 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Holcomb - 109 offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Holcomb - 109 does offer parking.
Does 1130 Holcomb - 109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Holcomb - 109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Holcomb - 109 have a pool?
No, 1130 Holcomb - 109 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Holcomb - 109 have accessible units?
No, 1130 Holcomb - 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Holcomb - 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Holcomb - 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
