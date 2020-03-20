1130 Holcomb - 109

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly updated and available for immediate move in!



Virtual walkthrough: https://youriguide.com/109_1130_holcomb_st_detroit_mi



Spacious and bright 1 Bed apartments with modern kitchens. All 1 Bedroom units in this building have a living room, dining area, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom with a tub, bedroom, & bedroom closet. The units get good light and have tile floors. Located in the historic 1130 Holcomb Building just off of East Jefferson!



Water Included

Cats and dogs welcome with pet fee

Off-street parking available

Coin Operated Laundry Located On-site

On-Site Management



We understand that moving is especially tough at this time. If you are planning a move during this time and are experiencing issues due to the pandemic crisis we are currently offering flexible payment arrangement options with approved credit. We are also offering 3D walkthroughs, online payment options, and no face-to-face contact move-in appointments.

1130 Holcomb is a newly updated historic apartment building offering studio and one-bedroom apartments in the up-and-coming East Village area. It is just a 5 minute bike ride from Belle Isle, West Village, & Eastern Market; less than 10 minutes from Downtown Detroit or Grosse Pointe! All units include Water & are Pet Friendly. Gated Parking Available with a parking fee. There is Coin Operated Laundry in the building and On-Site Management.