Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:50 PM

109 Leicester Court - 4

109 Leicester Ct · (313) 622-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Leicester Ct, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautifully renovated 8 unit building sits on the North End one of Detroit's most popular neighborhoods. Living here makes you steps from Woodward Ave, a walk to the Q Line, moments from Mid Town, Downtown, and UpTown. Each unit is equipped with a stove, fridge, washer, and dryer in the unit. They have beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick that brings so much character. Give us a call to schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Leicester Court - 4 have any available units?
109 Leicester Court - 4 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Leicester Court - 4 have?
Some of 109 Leicester Court - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Leicester Court - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Leicester Court - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Leicester Court - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 109 Leicester Court - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 109 Leicester Court - 4 offer parking?
No, 109 Leicester Court - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 109 Leicester Court - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Leicester Court - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Leicester Court - 4 have a pool?
No, 109 Leicester Court - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 109 Leicester Court - 4 have accessible units?
No, 109 Leicester Court - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Leicester Court - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Leicester Court - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
