109 Leicester Court - 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautifully renovated 8 unit building sits on the North End one of Detroit's most popular neighborhoods. Living here makes you steps from Woodward Ave, a walk to the Q Line, moments from Mid Town, Downtown, and UpTown. Each unit is equipped with a stove, fridge, washer, and dryer in the unit. They have beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick that brings so much character. Give us a call to schedule an appointment.

This beautifully renovated 8 unit building sits on the North End one of Detroit's most popular neighborhoods. Living here makes you steps from Woodward Ave, a walk to the Q Line, moments from Mid Town, Downtown, and UpTown. Each unit is equipped with a stove, fridge, washer, and dryer in the unit. They have beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick that brings so much character. Give us a call to schedule an appointment.