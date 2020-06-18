All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1050 Hibbard - 1-21

1050 Hibbard Street · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 Hibbard Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Foch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Bright, updated 1 bedroom available, all utilities included! Features refinished concrete floors and brand new appliances. Updated utilitarian kitchen with open shelving combined with historic elements throughout give this apartment unique character. Located just along Jefferson, it is just a walk or bike ride away from the up-and-coming West Village neighborhood, Indian Village, or Belle Isle and a less than 10 minute drive to Downtown!

Email to inquire today!
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

The Trombley is a newly updated historic building in the up-and-coming East Village area. It is walkable to Red Hook Coffee, Sister Pie, Flora and Fauna, etc. and is just minutes from Belle Isle, Lafayette Park and Downtown!

All utilities included
Pet friendly with pet fee
Gated Parking Available with parking fee
Coin Operated Laundry On Site
Gated courtyard space
On-Site Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 have any available units?
1050 Hibbard - 1-21 has a unit available for $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 have?
Some of 1050 Hibbard - 1-21's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Hibbard - 1-21 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 does offer parking.
Does 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 have a pool?
No, 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 have accessible units?
No, 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Hibbard - 1-21 does not have units with dishwashers.
