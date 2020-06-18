1050 Hibbard - 1-21

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking

Bright, updated 1 bedroom available, all utilities included! Features refinished concrete floors and brand new appliances. Updated utilitarian kitchen with open shelving combined with historic elements throughout give this apartment unique character. Located just along Jefferson, it is just a walk or bike ride away from the up-and-coming West Village neighborhood, Indian Village, or Belle Isle and a less than 10 minute drive to Downtown!



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



The Trombley is a newly updated historic building in the up-and-coming East Village area. It is walkable to Red Hook Coffee, Sister Pie, Flora and Fauna, etc. and is just minutes from Belle Isle, Lafayette Park and Downtown!



All utilities included

Pet friendly with pet fee

Gated Parking Available with parking fee

Coin Operated Laundry On Site

Gated courtyard space

On-Site Management