1050 Hibbard - 1-21

Amenities
Bright, updated 1 bedroom available, all utilities included! Features refinished concrete floors and brand new appliances. Updated utilitarian kitchen with open shelving combined with historic elements throughout give this apartment unique character. Located just along Jefferson, it is just a walk or bike ride away from the up-and-coming West Village neighborhood, Indian Village, or Belle Isle and a less than 10 minute drive to Downtown!
Email to inquire today!
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
The Trombley is a newly updated historic building in the up-and-coming East Village area. It is walkable to Red Hook Coffee, Sister Pie, Flora and Fauna, etc. and is just minutes from Belle Isle, Lafayette Park and Downtown!
All utilities included
Pet friendly with pet fee
Gated Parking Available with parking fee
Coin Operated Laundry On Site
Gated courtyard space
On-Site Management