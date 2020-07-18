1050 Hibbard - 1-20

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking

All Utilities Included! Newly updated 1 bedroom featuring lots of light, refinished concrete floors, walk in closet, updated appliances and charming original elements throughout.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



The Trombley is a newly updated historic building in the up-and-coming East Village area. It is walkable to Red Hook Coffee, Sister Pie, Flora and Fauna, etc. and is just minutes from Belle Isle, Lafayette Park and Downtown!



All utilities included

Pet friendly with pet fee

Gated Parking Available with parking fee

Coin Operated Laundry On Site

Gated courtyard space

On-Site Management