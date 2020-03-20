All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10141 E Outer Dr

10141 East Outer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10141 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a very nice 5 bedroom home that has been updated throughout. It has a large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen, new windows, new paint, and a 2 car garage. Section 8 Welcome. Call 313-288-8260

(RLNE5851372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10141 E Outer Dr have any available units?
10141 E Outer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 10141 E Outer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10141 E Outer Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10141 E Outer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10141 E Outer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 10141 E Outer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10141 E Outer Dr does offer parking.
Does 10141 E Outer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10141 E Outer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10141 E Outer Dr have a pool?
No, 10141 E Outer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10141 E Outer Dr have accessible units?
No, 10141 E Outer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10141 E Outer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10141 E Outer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10141 E Outer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10141 E Outer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
