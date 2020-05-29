Sign Up
Home
/
Dearborn, MI
/
3739 Heritage Parkway
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:08 AM
Find Out More
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3739 Heritage Parkway
3739 Heritage Pkwy
·
(313) 406-6433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
3739 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI 48124
Westwood
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1
$950
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have any available units?
3739 Heritage Parkway has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dearborn Rent Report
.
Is 3739 Heritage Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Heritage Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Heritage Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dearborn
.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3739 Heritage Parkway offers parking.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have a pool?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
