3739 Heritage Parkway.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:08 AM

3739 Heritage Parkway

3739 Heritage Pkwy · (313) 406-6433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3739 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI 48124
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have any available units?
3739 Heritage Parkway has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
Is 3739 Heritage Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Heritage Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Heritage Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3739 Heritage Parkway offers parking.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have a pool?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3739 Heritage Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3739 Heritage Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

