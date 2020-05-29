All apartments in Dearborn
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:09 PM

2746 HOMEPLACE Street

2746 Homeplace Street · (248) 817-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI 48124
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home. Everything is brand new 2019: Kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, Double Hung Windows, Roof, Furnace, Insulation, 6" baseboards, 6 panel doors, 8' x 8' deck. Bamboo floors in main living space and Ceramic Tile in kitchen and bathroom. Intricate Patio paver driveway and walkway add to this charming character. Enclosed front porch 12' x 6' and a 1 car garage with carriage doors. Basement is ready for your finishing touches, completely dry. Appliances are included. (Fridge, stove, microwave)
LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 HOMEPLACE Street have any available units?
2746 HOMEPLACE Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 HOMEPLACE Street have?
Some of 2746 HOMEPLACE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 HOMEPLACE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2746 HOMEPLACE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 HOMEPLACE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2746 HOMEPLACE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 2746 HOMEPLACE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2746 HOMEPLACE Street does offer parking.
Does 2746 HOMEPLACE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 HOMEPLACE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 HOMEPLACE Street have a pool?
No, 2746 HOMEPLACE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2746 HOMEPLACE Street have accessible units?
No, 2746 HOMEPLACE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 HOMEPLACE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 HOMEPLACE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
