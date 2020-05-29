2746 HOMEPLACE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home. Everything is brand new 2019: Kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, Double Hung Windows, Roof, Furnace, Insulation, 6" baseboards, 6 panel doors, 8' x 8' deck. Bamboo floors in main living space and Ceramic Tile in kitchen and bathroom. Intricate Patio paver driveway and walkway add to this charming character. Enclosed front porch 12' x 6' and a 1 car garage with carriage doors. Basement is ready for your finishing touches, completely dry. Appliances are included. (Fridge, stove, microwave)

LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY