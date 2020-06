Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT. ALL ROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS. FINISHED BASEMENT. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. ALL BRICK PAVED AND GATED BACKYARD. LEASE TO START JULY 1ST...NO SECTION 8 PLEASE. INCOME TO BE VERIFIED. AT LEAST A 2 YEAR LEASE.