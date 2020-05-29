All apartments in Dearborn
Last updated June 22 2020 at 4:16 AM

1307 Monroe Street - 15

1307 Monroe Street · (734) 744-5080
Location

1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI 48124
Duvall - Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A. Bistro, the Double Olive, Cheli's Chili, and Cigaro Lounge. You can also enjoy groceries at Westborn Market, Starbucks is right around the corner, also you'll be near parks like Ford Field and River Rouge park, museums and libraries, and minutes from Southfield Freeway.Freshly painted, new carpet and appliances. Onsite laundry and free storage.

Heat and Water included, tenant pays Electric. Month to Month or short term leases available.

Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

Qualifications for Regular Applicants:
• 600 credit score or higher
• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments
• No utility collection accounts
• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate
• No active bankruptcy

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Monroe Street - 15 have any available units?
1307 Monroe Street - 15 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Monroe Street - 15 have?
Some of 1307 Monroe Street - 15's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Monroe Street - 15 currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Monroe Street - 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Monroe Street - 15 pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Monroe Street - 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 1307 Monroe Street - 15 offer parking?
No, 1307 Monroe Street - 15 does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Monroe Street - 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Monroe Street - 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Monroe Street - 15 have a pool?
No, 1307 Monroe Street - 15 does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Monroe Street - 15 have accessible units?
No, 1307 Monroe Street - 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Monroe Street - 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Monroe Street - 15 does not have units with dishwashers.
