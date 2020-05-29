1307 Monroe Street - 15

Amenities

on-site laundry clubhouse some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A. Bistro, the Double Olive, Cheli's Chili, and Cigaro Lounge. You can also enjoy groceries at Westborn Market, Starbucks is right around the corner, also you'll be near parks like Ford Field and River Rouge park, museums and libraries, and minutes from Southfield Freeway.Freshly painted, new carpet and appliances. Onsite laundry and free storage.



Heat and Water included, tenant pays Electric. Month to Month or short term leases available.



Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.



Qualifications for Regular Applicants:

• 600 credit score or higher

• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments

• No utility collection accounts

• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate

• No active bankruptcy



Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127