All apartments in Dearborn
Find more places like 100 BERKLEY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dearborn, MI
/
100 BERKLEY Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

100 BERKLEY Street

100 Berkley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dearborn
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

100 Berkley Street, Dearborn, MI 48124
Dearborn Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE 4 BEDROOM BRICK BUNGALOW HOME ON A CORNER LOT WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. NATURAL FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM. 2 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR AND 2 BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS, ETC......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 BERKLEY Street have any available units?
100 BERKLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dearborn, MI.
How much is rent in Dearborn, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 BERKLEY Street have?
Some of 100 BERKLEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 BERKLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 BERKLEY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 BERKLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 BERKLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn.
Does 100 BERKLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 BERKLEY Street does offer parking.
Does 100 BERKLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 BERKLEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 BERKLEY Street have a pool?
No, 100 BERKLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 BERKLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 100 BERKLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 BERKLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 BERKLEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr
Dearborn, MI 48126
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr
Dearborn, MI 48126

Similar Pages

Dearborn 1 BedroomsDearborn 2 Bedrooms
Dearborn Apartments with GarageDearborn Cheap Places
Dearborn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Michigan-DearbornMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University