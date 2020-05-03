All apartments in Dearborn Heights
Find more places like 5645 Edgewood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dearborn Heights, MI
/
5645 Edgewood St
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:28 AM

5645 Edgewood St

5645 Edgewood Street · (248) 756-8818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dearborn Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125
Dearborn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops. New plumbing, New Electrical, New Heating, New Cooling. Did I mentioned everything is brand new! APPLIANCES INCLUDED Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer, Dryer...Hey we'll even throw in the kitchen sink...lol Section 8 Welcome but pls have you packet in hand. Must have good credit and No Evictions. Rent $1100 security $1650. Call to setup an appointment 248-756-8818.

Please fill out the application:
https://management-se-mi.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Please see the list of all of our homes:
https://www.showmetherent.com/listings/companyid:168385

NOTE: For security reasons the stock photo of the house may be different from the actual house. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5740271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 Edgewood St have any available units?
5645 Edgewood St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5645 Edgewood St have?
Some of 5645 Edgewood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5645 Edgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
5645 Edgewood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 Edgewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5645 Edgewood St is pet friendly.
Does 5645 Edgewood St offer parking?
Yes, 5645 Edgewood St does offer parking.
Does 5645 Edgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5645 Edgewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 Edgewood St have a pool?
No, 5645 Edgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 5645 Edgewood St have accessible units?
No, 5645 Edgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 Edgewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5645 Edgewood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5645 Edgewood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5645 Edgewood St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5645 Edgewood St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dearborn Heights 2 BedroomsDearborn Heights Apartments with Balcony
Dearborn Heights Apartments with PoolDearborn Heights Pet Friendly Places
Dearborn Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Oregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MITemperance, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity