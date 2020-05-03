5645 Edgewood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill

GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops. New plumbing, New Electrical, New Heating, New Cooling. Did I mentioned everything is brand new! APPLIANCES INCLUDED Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer, Dryer...Hey we'll even throw in the kitchen sink...lol Section 8 Welcome but pls have you packet in hand. Must have good credit and No Evictions. Rent $1100 security $1650. Call to setup an appointment 248-756-8818.



Please fill out the application:

https://management-se-mi.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Please see the list of all of our homes:

https://www.showmetherent.com/listings/companyid:168385



NOTE: For security reasons the stock photo of the house may be different from the actual house. Accepts Section 8.



