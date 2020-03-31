All apartments in Dearborn Heights
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

4757 Dudley St

4757 Dudley Street · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125
Dearborn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Dearborn School District #7

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 Dudley St have any available units?
4757 Dudley St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4757 Dudley St have?
Some of 4757 Dudley St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4757 Dudley St currently offering any rent specials?
4757 Dudley St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 Dudley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4757 Dudley St is pet friendly.
Does 4757 Dudley St offer parking?
Yes, 4757 Dudley St does offer parking.
Does 4757 Dudley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4757 Dudley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 Dudley St have a pool?
No, 4757 Dudley St does not have a pool.
Does 4757 Dudley St have accessible units?
No, 4757 Dudley St does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 Dudley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4757 Dudley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4757 Dudley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4757 Dudley St does not have units with air conditioning.
