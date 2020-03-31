4757 Dudley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Dearborn School District #7



