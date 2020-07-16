All apartments in Dearborn Heights
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382

23700 West Warren Avenue · (313) 274-5662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23700 West Warren Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Dearborn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
online portal
Come see the beautiful, spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at Park Forest Apartments. This unit features a large fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors, new carpet in bedroom, spacious closets in bedroom and a large walk in closet in foyer. All units, heat and water are included!!

Amenities include:
- Appliances – Gas Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher
- Hardwood Floors & New Carpet in Bedroom
- Controlled Gates Access
- Swimming Pool & Picnic Area
- Laundry Facility in Each Building
- Resident Business Center
- Covered Parking Available

Available Now!!
For more information or to schedule an appointment for showing, please call our office at 313-274-5662.

Also enjoy features such as: Online rent payment, online maintenance requests and online applications.

Thank you for your interest. Sorry No Pets.

Cities close by: Redford, Dearborn, Allen Park, Westland, Taylor, Wayne, Melvindale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 have any available units?
23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dearborn Heights, MI.
What amenities does 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 have?
Some of 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 currently offering any rent specials?
23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 pet-friendly?
No, 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn Heights.
Does 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 offer parking?
Yes, 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 offers parking.
Does 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 have a pool?
Yes, 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 has a pool.
Does 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 have accessible units?
No, 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 does not have accessible units.
Does 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23700 W. Warren Ave. - 7382 does not have units with air conditioning.
