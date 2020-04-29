All apartments in Dearborn Heights
Find more places like 17747 W OUTER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dearborn Heights, MI
/
17747 W OUTER Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

17747 W OUTER Drive

17747 W Outer Dr · (313) 277-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dearborn Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17747 W Outer Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
Dearborn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Min 2 year lease, credit scores must be over 620, proof of income will be required (if self emplyed tax returns will be required, NO Section 8, NON Smokers, Very nice three bedroom custom brick ranch that has been freshly painted tru-out, 1.5 baths on first floor, finished basement that is great for entertaining and has extra kitchen area, plus a wet bar and office area, fireplace in large living room, dining room has door wall that leads to a covered porch, kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter top space plus a new dishwasher, Central Air, circuit breakers, 2.5 car garage, central air, glass block basement windows, must have proof of income and credit scores above 620, $200 non refundable prep fee to owners, There are NO Appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17747 W OUTER Drive have any available units?
17747 W OUTER Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17747 W OUTER Drive have?
Some of 17747 W OUTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17747 W OUTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17747 W OUTER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17747 W OUTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17747 W OUTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dearborn Heights.
Does 17747 W OUTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17747 W OUTER Drive does offer parking.
Does 17747 W OUTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17747 W OUTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17747 W OUTER Drive have a pool?
No, 17747 W OUTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17747 W OUTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 17747 W OUTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17747 W OUTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17747 W OUTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17747 W OUTER Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17747 W OUTER Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17747 W OUTER Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dearborn Heights 2 BedroomsDearborn Heights Apartments with Balcony
Dearborn Heights Apartments with PoolDearborn Heights Pet Friendly Places
Dearborn Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Oregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MITemperance, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity