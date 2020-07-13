All apartments in Davison
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Rising Estates

306 Milford Ct · (651) 413-6612
Location

306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI 48423

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1633 · Avail. Aug 7

$620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rising Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
parking
Location, Community, Quality Living...It Starts Here!

At Rising Estate Apartments you'll enjoy a carefree lifestyle at an exceptional value. We are located in the heart of Davison, Michigan, moments from shopping, restaurants and recreational areas. Our large one and two bedroom apartment homes boast an open concept and are perfect for entertaining. You will find that our spacious closets and bonus storage areas offer ample space. Rising Estates has easy access to I-69 and is in the award-winning Davison school district. We are pet-friendly and nestled in a quiet neighborhood with manicured grounds, perfect for your lifestyle. Call us to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300, 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rising Estates have any available units?
Rising Estates has a unit available for $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Rising Estates have?
Some of Rising Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rising Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Rising Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rising Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Rising Estates is pet friendly.
Does Rising Estates offer parking?
Yes, Rising Estates offers parking.
Does Rising Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rising Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rising Estates have a pool?
No, Rising Estates does not have a pool.
Does Rising Estates have accessible units?
No, Rising Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Rising Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rising Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Rising Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rising Estates has units with air conditioning.
