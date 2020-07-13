At Rising Estate Apartments you'll enjoy a carefree lifestyle at an exceptional value. We are located in the heart of Davison, Michigan, moments from shopping, restaurants and recreational areas. Our large one and two bedroom apartment homes boast an open concept and are perfect for entertaining. You will find that our spacious closets and bonus storage areas offer ample space. Rising Estates has easy access to I-69 and is in the award-winning Davison school district. We are pet-friendly and nestled in a quiet neighborhood with manicured grounds, perfect for your lifestyle. Call us to schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)