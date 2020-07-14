All apartments in Davison
Find more places like Lions Gate Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davison, MI
/
Lions Gate Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Lions Gate Apartments

1255 Main Gate Dr · (432) 287-1841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davison
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI 48423

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7559 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Unit 7600 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 7657 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lions Gate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
At Lion's Gate Luxury Apartments, we offer stylishly designed two and three bedroom apartments in Davison, Michigan. Our recently updated apartments feature spacious interiors with 10-foot ceilings, fully-equipped kitchens with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, recess lighting, large walk-in closets and more. Each apartment comes cable ready, has air conditioning and include private washers and dryers. Our community also features a generous offering of amenities such as a basketball court, playground, resort style swimming pool, fitness center, and private garage parking. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Lions Gate Luxury Apartments. We do our very best to make your life a little easier by providing simple to use online services to pay rent and make maintenance requests. Call us to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $850 - $2100 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Prewired with Charter
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lions Gate Apartments have any available units?
Lions Gate Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lions Gate Apartments have?
Some of Lions Gate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lions Gate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lions Gate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lions Gate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lions Gate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lions Gate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lions Gate Apartments offers parking.
Does Lions Gate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lions Gate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lions Gate Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lions Gate Apartments has a pool.
Does Lions Gate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lions Gate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lions Gate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lions Gate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lions Gate Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lions Gate Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lions Gate Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct
Davison, MI 48423

Similar Pages

Davison Apartments with PoolDavison Cheap Places
Davison Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavison Luxury Places
Davison Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Saginaw, MIRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MI
Mount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIBirmingham, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIMount Clemens, MILivonia, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity