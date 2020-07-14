Lions Gate Apartments

Amenities

At Lion's Gate Luxury Apartments, we offer stylishly designed two and three bedroom apartments in Davison, Michigan. Our recently updated apartments feature spacious interiors with 10-foot ceilings, fully-equipped kitchens with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, recess lighting, large walk-in closets and more. Each apartment comes cable ready, has air conditioning and include private washers and dryers. Our community also features a generous offering of amenities such as a basketball court, playground, resort style swimming pool, fitness center, and private garage parking. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Lions Gate Luxury Apartments. We do our very best to make your life a little easier by providing simple to use online services to pay rent and make maintenance requests. Call us to schedule a tour today.