pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Davison, MI
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Davison
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
8182 Creekwood Drive
8182 Creekwood Dr, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft style townhome available for rent today! For $825.00 a month includes rent, water, sewer, & trash. There is also washer & dryer hookup provided upstairs in every unit. We are Pet friendly!!!
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.
Results within 10 miles of Davison
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
588 Red Beech Dr 588
588 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 588 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313017 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
524 Red Beech Dr 524
524 Red Beech Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 524 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313015 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
734 Morgan Dr 734
734 Morgan Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1344 sqft
Unit 734 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home - Property Id: 257250 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
564 Linden Ct 564
564 Linden Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$949
1344 sqft
Unit 564 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313013 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
961 Jerald Dr 961
961 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 961 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Blue Spruce Ln 165
165 Blue Spruce Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 299688 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Green Valley Rd 246
246 Green Valley Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Unit 246 Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 bed Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274474 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
590 Honey Locust Ln 590
590 Honey Locust Ln, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$999
1568 sqft
Unit 590 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Potter
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Farmtree Dr 237
237 Farmtree Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$799
1344 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 313515 FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.
