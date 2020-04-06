All apartments in Clio
214 Old St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

214 Old St

214 Old Street · (248) 474-6464
214 Old Street, Clio, MI 48420
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch located on a quiet, dead-end street. Remodeled and updated, with newer carpet and newer appliances! You're going to love the open concept kitchen/living room/dining area, the master bedroom with attached full bath, and the walkout basement. All that you could want in a great home. Close to the highway, shopping, and restaurants. Don't miss out on this one! Hot tub has not been tested, tenants responsibility to maintain, if use is wanted. No Smoking, Pets Negotiable with non-refundable pet fee! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. 2 year lease preferred.
Call John Reed at Mutual Property Management for more details at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com
Email info@themutualteam.com for a rental application or visit our website: http://www.mutualpropertymanagement.com and scroll down to the bottom of the page under documents. 24/7 Emergency Maintenance.

(RLNE4597065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 214 Old St have any available units?
214 Old St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Old St have?
Some of 214 Old St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Old St currently offering any rent specials?
214 Old St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Old St pet-friendly?
No, 214 Old St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clio.
Does 214 Old St offer parking?
No, 214 Old St does not offer parking.
Does 214 Old St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Old St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Old St have a pool?
No, 214 Old St does not have a pool.
Does 214 Old St have accessible units?
No, 214 Old St does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Old St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Old St has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Old St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 Old St has units with air conditioning.
