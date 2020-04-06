214 Old St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch located on a quiet, dead-end street. Remodeled and updated, with newer carpet and newer appliances! You're going to love the open concept kitchen/living room/dining area, the master bedroom with attached full bath, and the walkout basement. All that you could want in a great home. Close to the highway, shopping, and restaurants. Don't miss out on this one! Hot tub has not been tested, tenants responsibility to maintain, if use is wanted. No Smoking, Pets Negotiable with non-refundable pet fee! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. 2 year lease preferred.

Call John Reed at Mutual Property Management for more details at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

24/7 Emergency Maintenance.



