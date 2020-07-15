All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like Lakeside Village Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MI
/
Lakeside Village Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Lakeside Village Apartments

15770 Lakeside Village Dr · (615) 338-5727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI 48038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 700-304 · Avail. Sep 5

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 355-103 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 785-203 · Avail. Sep 5

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 850-106 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 810-106 · Avail. Aug 5

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 730-202 · Avail. Aug 5

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
guest parking
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Clinton Township, with easy access to Hall Road and 19 Mile Road, Lakeside Village Apartments is just minutes away from Lakeside Mall, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Detroit has to offer. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our Pet Friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Detroit. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100 Application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500- 1 and a half months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside Village Apartments have any available units?
Lakeside Village Apartments has 12 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakeside Village Apartments have?
Some of Lakeside Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakeside Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Lakeside Village Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeside Village Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lakeside Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeside Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeside Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Lakeside Village Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWestland, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MI
Jackson, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIDexter, MISylvania, OHTemperance, MIBelleville, MIHowell, MIMonroe, MI
South Monroe, MINorthville, MIWayne, MIOregon, OHLivonia, MIMilford, MIGarden City, MIWalled Lake, MIInkster, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIFlat Rock, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Dearborn
Schoolcraft College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity