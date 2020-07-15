Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments clubhouse guest parking

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Clinton Township, with easy access to Hall Road and 19 Mile Road, Lakeside Village Apartments is just minutes away from Lakeside Mall, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Detroit has to offer. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our Pet Friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Detroit. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.