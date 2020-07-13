Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board internet access sauna cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving playground

Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price!



If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments is a great choice. We’re one of the newest apartment communities on the east side. Picture coming home every day to a comfortable open floor plan, nature trails, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Clinton Township, with easy access to I-94 and 16 Mile Rd, Eastwood Village is just minutes away from Baker, Macomb, and Oakwood Community Colleges. Plus, we’re conveniently located near Sterling Heights and Mount Clemens.



Our newly updated clubhouse has a business center with free Wi-Fi access where you can also enjoy billiards and shuffleboard. We also offer a free lighted carport with every apartment, nature trails and secured building entrances. You will love our open floor plans, ceramic-tiled baths, walk-out patios or private balconies, and a variety of upgrade options.



Eastwood Village provides its residents a wide selection of furnished and unfurnished one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a pool, 24-hour fitness center, and clubhouse. We also offer flexible lease lengths.



Come wiggle your toes in our sparkling pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Sterling Heights. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live. Contact us today. We’d love to give you a tour.