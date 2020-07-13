All apartments in Clinton
Clinton, MI
Eastwood Village Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Eastwood Village Apartments

24382 Eastwood Village Ct · (954) 251-4223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get AHEAD of the game and plan your future move today! Receive $400 off your move when you apply for our wait-list today! Make sure you use promo code: AHEAD to get $25 off your application fee

Location

24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI 48035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 418-103 · Avail. Aug 31

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 347-204 · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326-202 · Avail. Aug 31

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 193-206 · Avail. Aug 15

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 528-202 · Avail. Jul 31

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eastwood Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price!

If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments is a great choice. We’re one of the newest apartment communities on the east side. Picture coming home every day to a comfortable open floor plan, nature trails, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Clinton Township, with easy access to I-94 and 16 Mile Rd, Eastwood Village is just minutes away from Baker, Macomb, and Oakwood Community Colleges. Plus, we’re conveniently located near Sterling Heights and Mount Clemens.

Our newly updated clubhouse has a business center with free Wi-Fi access where you can also enjoy billiards and shuffleboard. We also offer a free lighted carport with every apartment, nature trails and secured building entrances. You will love our open floor plans, ceramic-tiled baths, walk-out patios or private balconies, and a variety of upgrade options.

Eastwood Village provides its residents a wide selection of furnished and unfurnished one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a pool, 24-hour fitness center, and clubhouse. We also offer flexible lease lengths.

Come wiggle your toes in our sparkling pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Sterling Heights. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live. Contact us today. We’d love to give you a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500- One and a half month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $25
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eastwood Village Apartments have any available units?
Eastwood Village Apartments has 5 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eastwood Village Apartments have?
Some of Eastwood Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eastwood Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eastwood Village Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Get AHEAD of the game and plan your future move today! Receive $400 off your move when you apply for our wait-list today! Make sure you use promo code: AHEAD to get $25 off your application fee
Is Eastwood Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Eastwood Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Eastwood Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eastwood Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Eastwood Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eastwood Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eastwood Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Eastwood Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Eastwood Village Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Eastwood Village Apartments has accessible units.
Does Eastwood Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eastwood Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Eastwood Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eastwood Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
