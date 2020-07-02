Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking playground pool 24hr maintenance package receiving bbq/grill guest parking hot tub lobby online portal

Our community is located in Clinton Township, one of the fastest growing communities in southeastern Michigan. Residents choose Clinton Place because of its ideal location within the award-winning Chippewa Valley School District, one mile from M-59, six miles from I-94, ten miles from I-696, and fifteen miles from I-75. Clinton Place is located thirteen miles east of Troy's vibrant business and technology district, which is home to Upper Valley Medical Center, and is thirty miles north of downtown Detroit. Clinton Place is located two miles south west of The Mall at Partridge Creek, an upscale lifestyle center with Nordstrom, Apple, and other upscale retailers. Resident choose Clinton Place because it's a well-maintained community with a reputation of providing superior resident service.