Clinton, MI
Clinton Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Clinton Place

42566 Clinton Place Dr · (586) 204-1588
Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off July & $500 off August rent on select apartment homes. APPLY TODAY!

Location

42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI 48038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18-427 · Avail. Sep 9

$918

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 11-418 · Avail. now

$1,083

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 18-429 · Avail. now

$1,083

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-371 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,110

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 15-381 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,204

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 24-533 · Avail. now

$1,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clinton Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Our community is located in Clinton Township, one of the fastest growing communities in southeastern Michigan. Residents choose Clinton Place because of its ideal location within the award-winning Chippewa Valley School District, one mile from M-59, six miles from I-94, ten miles from I-696, and fifteen miles from I-75. Clinton Place is located thirteen miles east of Troy's vibrant business and technology district, which is home to Upper Valley Medical Center, and is thirty miles north of downtown Detroit. Clinton Place is located two miles south west of The Mall at Partridge Creek, an upscale lifestyle center with Nordstrom, Apple, and other upscale retailers. Resident choose Clinton Place because it's a well-maintained community with a reputation of providing superior resident service.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Each unit has outside storage room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clinton Place have any available units?
Clinton Place has 9 units available starting at $918 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Clinton Place have?
Some of Clinton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clinton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Clinton Place is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 15th and receive $500 off July & $500 off August rent on select apartment homes. APPLY TODAY!
Is Clinton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Clinton Place is pet friendly.
Does Clinton Place offer parking?
Yes, Clinton Place offers parking.
Does Clinton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clinton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clinton Place have a pool?
Yes, Clinton Place has a pool.
Does Clinton Place have accessible units?
No, Clinton Place does not have accessible units.
Does Clinton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clinton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Clinton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Clinton Place has units with air conditioning.
