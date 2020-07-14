Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments

At Carlyle Place Apartments, you'll enjoy a carefree lifestyle at an unmatched value. Moments from the heart of the Hall Road restaurant and shopping corridor, you will feel at home in our friendly, neighborly community. With walkability to many restaurants,clubs, shopping, Macomb Community College, child care centers and a major hospital your world is open to all possibilities. The wide open spaces with lush flower beds, natural features, wildlife, swimming pool, sundeck, children's play area and picnic areas will provide a backdrop for endless outdoor activities at your apartment home.