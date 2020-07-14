All apartments in Clinton
Clinton, MI
Carlyle Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Carlyle Place Apartments

43144 Carlyle Pl · (586) 649-3650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI 48038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 13

$784

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. Sep 15

$854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 710 · Avail. Sep 16

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlyle Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
At Carlyle Place Apartments, you'll enjoy a carefree lifestyle at an unmatched value. Moments from the heart of the Hall Road restaurant and shopping corridor, you will feel at home in our friendly, neighborly community. With walkability to many restaurants,clubs, shopping, Macomb Community College, child care centers and a major hospital your world is open to all possibilities. The wide open spaces with lush flower beds, natural features, wildlife, swimming pool, sundeck, children's play area and picnic areas will provide a backdrop for endless outdoor activities at your apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $299 - 1 1/2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlyle Place Apartments have any available units?
Carlyle Place Apartments has 3 units available starting at $784 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carlyle Place Apartments have?
Some of Carlyle Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlyle Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carlyle Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlyle Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlyle Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carlyle Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carlyle Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Carlyle Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlyle Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlyle Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carlyle Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Carlyle Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Carlyle Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Carlyle Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlyle Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Carlyle Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carlyle Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
