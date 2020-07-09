All apartments in Clawson
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 PM

629 Maple Rd

629 West Maple Road · (616) 226-9157
Location

629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI 48017
Clawson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 3

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties. Our beautifully detailed two bedroom floor plan is 925 square feet and comes w/custom-quality amenities throughout such as brand new finished walnut stained hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/new custom cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, marble grecian subway tiled backsplash, freshly painted modern gray. Large bedrooms and FREE WI-FI will save you over $50/month. The community is in a choice location near restaurants, pubs, clubs, salons, parks and retail shops in Birmingham, Clawson, Royal Oak, and Troy. Located just down the street from the upscale retail district in downtown Birmingham and I-75. Features include, Additional storage, dual-entry doors, east-west exposure, free parking, very clean on-site laundry, secure hallways. Minimum 1 year lease. FIRST FLOOR UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Maple Rd have any available units?
629 Maple Rd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 Maple Rd have?
Some of 629 Maple Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Maple Rd currently offering any rent specials?
629 Maple Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Maple Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Maple Rd is pet friendly.
Does 629 Maple Rd offer parking?
Yes, 629 Maple Rd offers parking.
Does 629 Maple Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Maple Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Maple Rd have a pool?
No, 629 Maple Rd does not have a pool.
Does 629 Maple Rd have accessible units?
No, 629 Maple Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Maple Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Maple Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Maple Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Maple Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
