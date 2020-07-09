629 Maple Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access

Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties. Our beautifully detailed two bedroom floor plan is 925 square feet and comes w/custom-quality amenities throughout such as brand new finished walnut stained hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/new custom cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, marble grecian subway tiled backsplash, freshly painted modern gray. Large bedrooms and FREE WI-FI will save you over $50/month. The community is in a choice location near restaurants, pubs, clubs, salons, parks and retail shops in Birmingham, Clawson, Royal Oak, and Troy. Located just down the street from the upscale retail district in downtown Birmingham and I-75. Features include, Additional storage, dual-entry doors, east-west exposure, free parking, very clean on-site laundry, secure hallways. Minimum 1 year lease. FIRST FLOOR UNIT.