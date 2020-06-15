All apartments in Centreville
Mill Race Manor Apartments

681 East Main Street · (517) 858-1155
Location

681 East Main Street, Centreville, MI 49032

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
e-payments
Mill Race Manor Apartments are now under new management! 55 and older and/or disabled any age. Located right in Centreville, Michigan, this property offers a handful of small town amenities while still having easy access to larger cities. Our secured complex offers a large community room for tenants to enjoy. Included in the rental rate is the heat, water, sewer, and trash. The only utility tenants are responsible for is the electric. We are currently accepting applications for our spacious one bedroom units! Please don't hesitate to contact the property manager, Carrey Robinson, at the Brookfield office by calling 517-858-1155. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2705204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill Race Manor Apartments have any available units?
Mill Race Manor Apartments has a unit available for $560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Mill Race Manor Apartments have?
Some of Mill Race Manor Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Race Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Race Manor Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Race Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Mill Race Manor Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does Mill Race Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mill Race Manor Apartments does offer parking.
Does Mill Race Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mill Race Manor Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Race Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Mill Race Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mill Race Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mill Race Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mill Race Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Mill Race Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mill Race Manor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mill Race Manor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
