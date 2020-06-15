Amenities

Mill Race Manor Apartments are now under new management! 55 and older and/or disabled any age. Located right in Centreville, Michigan, this property offers a handful of small town amenities while still having easy access to larger cities. Our secured complex offers a large community room for tenants to enjoy. Included in the rental rate is the heat, water, sewer, and trash. The only utility tenants are responsible for is the electric. We are currently accepting applications for our spacious one bedroom units! Please don't hesitate to contact the property manager, Carrey Robinson, at the Brookfield office by calling 517-858-1155. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2705204)