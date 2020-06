Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house conveniently right in Cedar Springs. This is a spacious and charming 1,050 sq ft home, offering a master bedroom, with its own walk in closet and attached bathroom. 1 Year lease, first month's rent and security deposit. Call today for your own personal showing!

Tenant pays gas, electric, and trash. Landlord pays taxes, water, and sewer.