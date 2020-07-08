All apartments in Cedar Springs
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:44 PM

410 Pioneer Drive

410 Pioneer Trl · (269) 432-0088
Location

410 Pioneer Trl, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy the perks of a like new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership. This large yard will be newly landscaped in the spring, providing you space to entertain and create memories that last a lifetime. The included 2 car garage provides room to keep your car warm and ice-free in the winter so your loved ones get a toasty warm ride on the most frigid day. An included washer and dryer saves time and energy from driving to the laundry matt allowing you to simply kick back in your favorite chair and relax. The Whirl Pool stainless steel appliance package gives you a kitchen fit for a chef that will have your friends thinking your Gordon Ramsey and begging to come to your parties.

This home is built with an Energy Smart HERS rating of 58, allow you to save on average $2,224/yr compared to an old rental, putting more money in your pocket to indulge in Starbucks approximately 794 times a year (or how you see fit).

Homes are reserved in order of applications received, act quickly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Pioneer Drive have any available units?
410 Pioneer Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Pioneer Drive have?
Some of 410 Pioneer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Pioneer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Pioneer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Pioneer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Pioneer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 410 Pioneer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 Pioneer Drive offers parking.
Does 410 Pioneer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Pioneer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Pioneer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 410 Pioneer Drive has a pool.
Does 410 Pioneer Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Pioneer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Pioneer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Pioneer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Pioneer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Pioneer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
