Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
301 N Lake Street
301 North Lake Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
301 North Lake Street, Cadillac, MI 49601
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Condominium on Lake Cadillac featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Water, sewer, garbage and snow removal included in lease payment. One year lease only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 N Lake Street have any available units?
301 N Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cadillac, MI
.
Is 301 N Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 N Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 N Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cadillac
.
Does 301 N Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 N Lake Street does offer parking.
Does 301 N Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 N Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N Lake Street have a pool?
No, 301 N Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 N Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 301 N Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 N Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 N Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 N Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
