32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burton, MI

1 Unit Available
2051 E. Buder St
2051 East Buder Avenue, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Quaint 1-story home in Burton on a crawl space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car detached garage. $525 City of Burton water affidavit fee (RLNE5452903)

1 Unit Available
2206 E Bristol Rd
2206 East Bristol Road, Burton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
723 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, basement and partially fenced in yard. $525 Burton water deposit fee. (RLNE5051077)

1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.
Verified

Evergreen Estates
9 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.

Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
4411 Red Arrow Rd
4411 Red Arrow Road, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1400 sqft
OCCUPIED!! MUST CALL 24/7. NO EMAILS! Premium Location & house. 3 bed 2 bath, w finished basement, fenced yard, garage, central AC. The pics are before renovated.

South Side
1 Unit Available
636 Waldman Ave
636 Waldman Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
765 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, has a detached garage in a nice neighborhood. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted.

Potter
1 Unit Available
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

5 Units Available
Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
950 sqft
Easy access to I-69. Located in the Davison School District. This community offers open-concept homes with modern appliances and spacious layouts. On-site grilling and picnic areas provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.

1 Unit Available
246 Green Valley Rd 246
246 Green Valley Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Unit 246 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 bed Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274474 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.

1 Unit Available
92 Woodlot Ct 92
92 Woodlot Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 299701 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office.

1 Unit Available
165 Blue Spruce Ln 165
165 Blue Spruce Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 299688 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.

Indian Village
1 Unit Available
613 White Willow Dr 613
613 White Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home AVAILABLE NOW ! - Property Id: 299696 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.

1 Unit Available
996 Estate Dr 996
996 Estate Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$969
1568 sqft
Unit 996 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 298034 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

1 Unit Available
330 Hidden Pine Rd 330
330 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 330 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297971 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.

1 Unit Available
320 Hidden Pine Rd 320
320 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 320 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297965 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.

1 Unit Available
977 Jerald Dr 977
977 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$969
1568 sqft
Unit 977 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

1 Unit Available
704 Thomas J Dr 704
704 Thomas J Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1344 sqft
Unit 704 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 296371 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.

1 Unit Available
125 Pine Tree Lane 125
125 Pinetree Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
#125 Pre-Owned 3 bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274501 Free applications at the Pineview Office. This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.

1 Unit Available
115 Oak Ln 115
115 Oak Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$799
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 293151 FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.

1 Unit Available
732 Morgan Dr 732
732 Morgan Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$969
1568 sqft
Unit 732 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.

Civic Park
1 Unit Available
2218 Milbourne Ave
2218 Milbourne Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
Available Now! - Available Now! 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement and partially fenced yard. $335 City of Flint water affidavit fee (RLNE5788706)

1 Unit Available
697 Thomas J Dr 697
697 Thomas J Dr, Genesee County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$969
1568 sqft
Unit 697 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Brand New Home ! - Property Id: 257263 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Burton, MI

Finding an apartment in Burton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

