/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burton, MI
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2051 E. Buder St
2051 East Buder Avenue, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Quaint 1-story home in Burton on a crawl space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car detached garage. $525 City of Burton water affidavit fee (RLNE5452903)
1 of 14
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.
Results within 1 mile of Burton
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Potter
1 Unit Available
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.
Results within 5 miles of Burton
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
165 Blue Spruce Ln 165
165 Blue Spruce Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
JUST LISTED ! 3 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 299688 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Village
1 Unit Available
613 White Willow Dr 613
613 White Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home AVAILABLE NOW ! - Property Id: 299696 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
92 Woodlot Ct 92
92 Woodlot Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 299701 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
996 Estate Dr 996
996 Estate Dr, Genesee County, MI
Unit 996 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 298034 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Hidden Pine Rd 320
320 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 320 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297965 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
977 Jerald Dr 977
977 Jerald Dr, Genesee County, MI
Unit 977 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 4 bed/ 2 bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274477 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Hidden Pine Rd 330
330 Hidden Pine Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1216 sqft
Unit 330 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 297971 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Parks
1 Unit Available
1986 Howard Ave
1986 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI
Available 06/13/20 Spacious Clean Family Home - Property Id: 298314 Spacious Clean Family Home Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, dining room, kitchen, and mudroom. Michigan basement.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 Thomas J Dr 704
704 Thomas J Dr, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$899
1344 sqft
Unit 704 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Property Id: 296371 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Pine Tree Lane 125
125 Pinetree Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1456 sqft
#125 Pre-Owned 3 bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274501 Free applications at the Pineview Office. This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Oak Ln 115
115 Oak Ln, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$799
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 293151 FREE APPLICATIONS AT PINEVIEW OFFICE This home has features for families of all sizes. In beautiful and historic Genesee Township.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
732 Morgan Dr 732
732 Morgan Dr, Genesee County, MI
Unit 732 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! New 4 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Property Id: 282683 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Civic Park
1 Unit Available
2218 Milbourne Ave
2218 Milbourne Avenue, Flint, MI
Available Now! - Available Now! 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement and partially fenced yard. $335 City of Flint water affidavit fee (RLNE5788706)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
697 Thomas J Dr 697
697 Thomas J Dr, Genesee County, MI
Unit 697 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Brand New Home ! - Property Id: 257263 COMING SOON ! We are dedicated to provide the best home buying experience no matter the circumstance ! Safety is our #1 concern.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
246 Green Valley Rd 246
246 Green Valley Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Unit 246 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 bed Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274474 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2616 Maplewood Ave
2616 Maplewood Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$600
977 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2616 Maplewood Ave, Flint, MI 3 beds 2 baths 977 sqft with 977 sq. ft. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
10364 Davison Rd
10364 Davison Road, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom, large living room, dinning room,Kitchen washer and gas dryer hook up, also has shed mobile home in a quite community in Davison just minutes away from downtown Davison with walking trails parks and Kroger and much more ,Davison
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1080 Rex Ave
1080 Rex Avenue, Beecher, MI
3 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom. Large yard. New Carpet. New Kitchen. New flooring. New windows.Rent is $625/month. Security Deposit $625
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
804 Chevrolet
804 N Chevrolet Ave, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1232 sqft
Home features many new finishes, including beautiful tiles in kitchen, new floor in dining and living room. Large enclosed back porch can be used all year round.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2412 Adair St
2412 Adair Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$625
874 sqft
This clean 874 sq ft- 3 bedroom/ 1 bath is move in ready. Has detached garage and basement. Rent is only $625 and security deposit could be as low as $625