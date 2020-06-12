/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burton, MI
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2206 E Bristol Rd
2206 East Bristol Road, Burton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
723 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, basement and partially fenced in yard. $525 Burton water deposit fee. (RLNE5051077)
Results within 1 mile of Burton
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Evergreen Estates
7 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Side
1 Unit Available
636 Waldman Ave
636 Waldman Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
765 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, has a detached garage in a nice neighborhood. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Burton
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1257 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$620
950 sqft
Easy access to I-69. Located in the Davison School District. This community offers open-concept homes with modern appliances and spacious layouts. On-site grilling and picnic areas provided. Pet-friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
10364 Davison Rd
10364 Davison Road, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
Very nice 4 bedroom, large living room, dinning room,Kitchen washer and gas dryer hook up, also has shed mobile home in a quite community in Davison just minutes away from downtown Davison with walking trails parks and Kroger and much more ,Davison
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
8142 Creekwood Drive
8142 Creekwood Dr, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
850 sqft
Available June 1, 2020!! Two Bedroom Townhouse with 2 full bath and washer/dryer hook.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
3210 Beecher Rd
3210 Beecher Road, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
940 sqft
Available Now! - Available Now! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath Ranch style home close to McLaren Hospital. House features newly refinished hardwood floors, a new floor in the breezeway that connects the house and 1 car attached garage.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
3147 Raskob St
3147 Raskob Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
711 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath, in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 227594 A beautiful property recently renovated with polished wood floors. It faces an open beautiful park. Fenced yard.
Results within 10 miles of Burton
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 7 at 08:39pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$660
1238 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes, an affordable community on the west side of Flint, Michiagn, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.