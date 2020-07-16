Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
422 South 29th Street
422 South 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
422 South 29th Street, Buena Vista, MI 48601
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Email all application requests to rent@mms.rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 South 29th Street have any available units?
422 South 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buena Vista, MI
.
Is 422 South 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 South 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 South 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 422 South 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buena Vista
.
Does 422 South 29th Street offer parking?
No, 422 South 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 422 South 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 South 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 South 29th Street have a pool?
No, 422 South 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 South 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 422 South 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 South 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 South 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 South 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 South 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
